(WTRF) The body of a 20-year-old woman was found Tuesday evening after a powerful storm.

The name of the woman has not been released at this time.

Officials say the young woman was swept away by a flash flood after being on a bridge.

The body of the woman was found around 6 PM Tuesday evening in the Wileyville area.

A Dominion Energy worker was able to save the lives of two men that got swept away by flash floods but he said he never saw the girl in the water

Officials say Wetzel County EMA was notified at 10:30 AM of a woman being swept away by a flash flood.

Responding to the call was the Wileyville fire department, Folsom fire department, Hundred fire department, Pine Grove fire department, Wetzel County EMA, Mon County, Marion County, WV State Police, and Wetzel County Sheriff’s Office.