MARSHALL COUNTY, WV (WTRF) – An investigation is underway after a body was found under a barge in the Ohio River near the Mitchell Plant in Marshall County on Wednesday.

Marshall County officials say they found the body of an unknown male stuck under a barge. The barge was one of the 15 that came up the river from Charleston, according to officials.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Workers were had separated nine of the 15 barges, and then that’s when they found the body.

The male has not yet been identified, and the body has been sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office.