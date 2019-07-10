Body of missing 3-year-old recovered in New River

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Wythe County Sheriff’s Office says a 3-year-old’s body was found in the New River around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Police say the toddler’s mother and mother’s boyfriend reported the girl was playing outside near New River Trail and wandered off around 7:30 Tuesday night. The family was visiting a nearby home.

Police say the search took more than five and a half hours, and the body was found 100 yards downstream of where law enforcement found child footprints.

More than 100 first responders reported to the scene including Lead Mines Rescue Squad, Virginia State Police, New River Trail Police, Virginia Conservation Police, Wytheville Police Department, Pulaski Fire Department, and Black Diamond Search and Rescue. The search took more than five and a half hours.

The girl’s mother, Kimberly Dawn Moore and, mother’s boyfriend, Adrian Neil Puckett, were arrested and taken to New River Regional Jail. They have both been charged with felony child neglect and felony child endangerment.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office says both of them were under the influence of drugs when the 3-year-old went missing, and more charges could be pending.

