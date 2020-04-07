Body of missing Gilmer County man found near Glenville Utility Waste Plant

GLENVILLE, WV (WBOY) — The Glenville Police Department found the body of a Glenville man who went missing in early March, according to the Gilmer County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The office says Glenville police were informed that Roger Talbert, 38, of Glenville, had gone missing on March 4, and began a search for Talbert with the help of a hound handled by retired Calhoun County Sheriff Carl Balengee.

Officials say the hound led officers to a home near the bank of the Little Kanawha River where they believed Talbert had been staying. Multiple organizations were called to assist in searching for Talbert.

Multiple searches between March 11 and March 24, turned up no result. However, on April 3, officers received a call of a body near the Glenville Utility Waste Plant on April 3, officials say.

The body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office and has now been positively identified as Talbert, officers said. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

