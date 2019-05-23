Body of Riley Crossman positively identified

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston positively identified the body as that of Riley Crossman.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston positively identified the body as that of Riley Crossman.

Related Story Deputies arrest suspect for murder of missing teen Riley Crossman

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) - The body of a West Virginia teenage girl has now officially been identified, Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston positively identified the body as that of Riley Crossman, 15, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va. Her body was found one week ago on a rural road in Berkeley County.

The official confirmation of identity was received at approximately 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Bohrer said.

Andy J. McCauley, 41, of Berkeley Springs has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of the teenager.

McCauley is reportedly the boyfriend of Riley's mother, according to court documents.

Riley's body was discovered on the 5500 block of Tuscarora Pike nearly a week after she was reported missing on May 8.

The autopsy results, including cause of death, are still pending.

McCauley is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Friday, at 2 p.m., in Morgan County Magistrate Court.