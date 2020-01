BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Beckley Water Company has issued a precautionary boil water advisory effective immediately for Sweeneysburg road from Ruskin street to end of system; Including all side streets. This notice is being issued due to a broken main line.

Conditions indicate there is a chance the water may be contaminated. Water quality testing has not occurred to confirm or deny the presence of contamination in your water.

Beckley Water crews are now working to reestablish normal conditions.