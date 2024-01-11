CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A pillar of the West Virginia State Legislature was honored Thursday at the West Virginia State Capitol.

State Senator Donna Boley (R-Pleasants) was recognized for her 39 years of service to the Mountain State. Boley is not just the longest consistently serving woman for West Virginia, she has served in the State Senate longer than any other person.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I love to sit beside her and get advice from her because she’s a very, very smart lady, and she has a lot of experience,” said WV Delegate Margitta Mazzocchi (R-Logan). “And all the younger ones need to tap into that experience. She is a beautiful woman.”

Donna Boley is a Republican for the State Senate serving Pleasants County. She has been elected 10 times, with her career beginning in 1985.

According to the WV Legislature website, she serves as the chair for the Confirmations committee and serves on the committees for Banking and Insurance; Education; Energy, Industry and Mining; Finance; Rules; and School Choice. She also serves on the interim committees of Equal Pay Commission, as chair; Children and Families; Education; Energy and Manufacturing; Finance; and Insurance and PEIA.

Her biography on the Legislature website also says she is the widow of the late Jack E. Boley, has two children, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.