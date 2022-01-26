Bomb threat in Parkersburg, one person in custody

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — Parkersburg police say that there is a reported bomb threat at the Rural King in the Park Shopping Center.
They say that Parkersburg PD, the Parkersburg Fire Department, and “several other law enforcement agencies,” are on the scene currently.
They say that one person is in custody and authorities are checking the building to make sure no bombs are present.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.