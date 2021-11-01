Bond set for man involved in shootout with Charleston police

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One man involved in a July shootout with Charleston police was arraigned on Monday in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, Joseph Scott Larch’s trial date was set for January 10, 2021.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash-only with the condition of home confinement if posted.

Back in late July, Charleston police found themselves in a shootout near the Habitat for Humanity store on Piedmont Road. Larch, who had an active warrant already, tried to run from the police and then fired at an officer who was gaining ground on him during the chase.

Bodycam footage shows the moment Larch was shot in the shoulder by police. Larch then ran into the Habitat for Humanity store where he was arrested.