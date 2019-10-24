Bonnie’s Bus helps women in rural area’s of West Virginia get mammograms

SISSIONVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — Bonnie’s Bus is a mobile mammography unit that travels across West Virginia, offering breast cancer screening in a comfortable, convenient environment. The bus was created in honor of Bonnie Wells Wilson, who died of breast cancer in a remote area of the state, with no access to screening mammography.

In West Virginia, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer found in women and it’s the second most common cause of death, and according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, about 300 women die each year in West Virginia of breast cancer.

Because of grants and donations, women who couldn’t otherwise afford a mammogram can get one inside Bonnie’s Bus. No woman over 40 is ever turned away.

It’s gratifying whenever a patient will come on the bus and thank you for finding their cancer, and that if it wasn’t for the Bonnie Bus, they wouldn’t be cancer free right now.” Rick Maczko, Bus Driver for Bonnie’s Bus

Those running Bonnie’s Bus have done thousands of mammograms and have detected more than 100 cases of breast cancer. This is all in a hope of early detection of breast cancer in women, and to honor Bonnie Wells Wilson, who did not have access to a mammogram. You can view their annual report on the WVU Cancer Institute’s website.