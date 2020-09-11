Boone County becomes 10th orange county in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is now reporting 10 counties in the orange and one in the red on the County Alert System.

As of 10 a.m., Sept. 11, Boone County has now moved into the orange level with a seven-day rolling average of 13.32 daily cases per 100,000 people. Calhoun, Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Pocahontas, Wayne, Mingo, Logan and Monroe counties also remain in the orange level while Monongalia County remains red. 20 counties are in the yellow level and 24 counties are in the green level.

State health officials report six more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of an 86-year old female from Logan County, a 90-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Fayette County, and a 79-year old male from Kanawha County.

As of 10 a.m. Sept. 11, the state reports 157 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 12,174 cases. The total includes 2,849 active cases, 147 current hospitalizations, 9,062 recoveries and 263 deaths.

The state has received 471,517 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19. The daily percent positive rate has dropped to 4.18%, while the cumulative percent positive rate continues to rise to 2.58%.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (35), Berkeley (856), Boone (170), Braxton (9), Brooke (104), Cabell (620), Calhoun (21), Clay (30), Doddridge (15), Fayette (439), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (114), Hampshire (93), Hancock (136), Hardy (75), Harrison (312), Jackson (224), Jefferson (398), Kanawha (1,839), Lewis (37), Lincoln (130), Logan (536), Marion (235), Marshall (139), Mason (126), McDowell (76), Mercer (357), Mineral (148), Mingo (291), Monongalia (1,581), Monroe (142), Morgan (43), Nicholas (62), Ohio (313), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (143), Putnam (371), Raleigh (403), Randolph (229), Ritchie (9), Roane (38), Summers (25), Taylor (112), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (57), Wayne (307), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (329), Wyoming (73).

