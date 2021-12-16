Boone County deputies investigate alleged threat to high school, ‘situation resolved’

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies investigated a situation involving an alleged threat made toward a school in the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were made aware of a threatening Snap Chat message made late at night, Wednesday, Dec. 15. Deputies say the threat was “specific to” Van Jr./Sr. High School in Boone County.

The sheriff’s office says they have identified the juvenile who allegedly made the threats and that the situation has been resolved.

Deputies say there is no longer a threat to the community or school, but they have an officer presence at the school this morning “out of an abundance of caution.”

The sheriff’s office says the accused is a juvenile and “the case will be handled in court.” Deputies are not releasing any further information at this time.