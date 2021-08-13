Boone County Judge William Thompson nominated for U.S. Attorney

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Boone County Circuit Court Judge known for his drug court work was nominated by President Joe Biden to be the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.

If confirmed by the Senate, Judge William Thompson will be headquartered at the Robert C. Byrd Federal Courthouse in Charleston as one of the Mountain State’s two U.S. attorneys.

The news came Tuesday evening for Judge Thompson of his nomination.

“I was incredibly honored and excited it’s quite an opportunity,” he said.

Del. Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha) says he’ll have a greater impact on West Virginians’ lives as a U.S. attorney.

“Judge Thompson is an excellent choice to be our U.S. attorney here in the southern district. I’ve known him to be a very caring, compassionate, competent, and just an all-around good guy,” said Pushkin.

In his 13 years as circuit court judge for Boone and Lincoln counties, Thompson says he’s most proud of starting family treatment courts in West Virginia — a long process.

He says the vast majority of abuse and neglect cases in West Virginia come from substance abuse.

“Thompson was really one of the leaders in expanding drug courts in West Virginia and they’ve been a huge success. I’ve often said drug courts don’t just save lives they save taxpayers money too,” said Pushkin.

Thompson says drug courts work, in most cases, and help people get their lives back together.

If confirmed, he says he’ll “make every decision based on if I can put my head on a pillow and rest easily at night.”

There is no date set for his confirmation vote in the senate.

Judge Thomspon would replace former U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news