Boone County mom takes unique back to school photos

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – One West Virginia family is taking Back to School pictures to the next level. Over the past few years, the Thompsons have gained quite a following on social media. And here’s why!

From peace out poses with “Bye Felicia” signs to jumping for joy and breaking out the party balloons,  Jenn and Jeremy Thompson always make sure the first day of school is memorable and well documented for their girls. And, this year’s pic did not disappoint and comes with the caption – “Happy 1st day of school, Boone county! Now kids – get. in. the. car!!!”

  • Photo Courtesy of Jenn and Jeremy Thompson
  • Photo Courtesy of Jenn and Jeremy Thompson
  • Photo Courtesy of Jenn and Jeremy Thompson
  • Photo Courtesy of Jenn and Jeremy Thompson
  • Photo Courtesy of Jenn and Jeremy Thompson

