Coronavirus Updates

Boone County requests help for those at high-risk

West Virginia

by: Kimberely Blackburn, Digital Producer

Posted: / Updated:

Rest stops will remain open in West Virginia despite coronavirus closures.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Boone County officials ask for assistance in compiling a list of those who wish to help the county’s elderly and other at high risk from COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the Boone County Ambulance Authority says the Boone County Ambulance, along with Boone County Emergency Management and the City of Madison Emergency Management wish to gather a list of churches and other organizations offering services to those at risk during the pandemic.

Those who wish to be listed can email mayor@madisonwv.org.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories