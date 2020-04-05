Boone County requests help for those at high-risk

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Boone County officials ask for assistance in compiling a list of those who wish to help the county’s elderly and other at high risk from COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, the Boone County Ambulance Authority says the Boone County Ambulance, along with Boone County Emergency Management and the City of Madison Emergency Management wish to gather a list of churches and other organizations offering services to those at risk during the pandemic.
Those who wish to be listed can email mayor@madisonwv.org.
