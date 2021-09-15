Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigating hit and run in Ottawa

OTTAWA, WV (WOWK) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning off West Virginia Route 17 in Ottawa.

Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says they’re looking for a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze with a damaged passenger side door. He says it is missing a mirror on the passenger side.

Larry Dotson heard the incident while taking medicine in his home.

“I said, ‘well maybe somebody hit a deer,'” he said. After seeing a man laying on the road, Dotson called 911.

“[I] told them what was going on and I looked up and down the road here to see if there was a vehicle anywhere and there weren’t nothing nowhere,” he said.

The Boone County Sheriff is looking for the car that struck the man, who was pronounced dead on scene. Police searched both the Ottawa and Jeffrey communities.

“We’re canvassing the neighborhoods, looking at video, either doorbells or home surveillance systems, video surveillance from local businesses,” Barker said.

Dotson says he’s used to seeing the man walking up and down Route 17 every day. With a narrow roadway and no sidewalks, he’s worried another accident could happen again, especially at night.

“They don’t wear nothing on them if you can see them,” he said. “I went down this road and come back up it at night and almost hit somebody.”

Whether or not the incident was intentional or not is still under investigation. Barker is hoping the driver will come forward soon.

“If it’s an accident, you need to stop and render aid or help,” he said. “So if the person’s out there who hit this gentleman and killed him, you know you need to come forward so we can get the details worked out. That’s the most important part.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 304-369-9913.