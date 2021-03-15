Boone County woman accused of credit card fraud totaling $7,000 from cancer patient

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies have arrested a woman accused of illegally using credit cards belonging to a family she was helping take care of.
According to a press release, deputies arrested Carrie Graley Dolin, 41, from Madison.
Dolin is accused of using credit cards belonging to a victim that is physically incapacitated due to advanced cancer. She is accused of illegally charging around $7,000 worth of items in less than a month.
She was arrested and charged with 8 counts of credit card fraud and one count of financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult. More charges are expected.
