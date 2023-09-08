BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person is in custody after a fatal shooting in Boone County.

According to the West Virginia State Police, troopers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Middle White Oak Road in Peytona, West Virginia.

Troopers say when they arrived, they found a woman, identified as Deborah Lynn Harless, dead at the scene. WVSP says a suspect, identified as Howard E. Kirk, was detained in connection to the shooting.

The WVSP says the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.