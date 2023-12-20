BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of US-119 and Turtle Creek Road in Boone County, according to Sheriff Chad Barker.

Boone County Sheriff Barker tells 13 News that the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, and was between a rollback wrecker and a passenger car.

He says both vehicles had one person in them. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Northbound lanes of US-119 were closed for around an hour after the crash, according to Sheriff Barker.