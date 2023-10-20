BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people were seriously injured Friday afternoon after being hit by a driver in the community of Quinland in Boone County, the county sheriff’s office tells 13 News.

According to Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker, this happened on Route 85 in the area of Quinland.

The driver allegedly hit the pedestrians and ran. Sheriff Barker says they detained the suspect in Madison.

Barker says the pedestrians were “seriously injured.” No names have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.