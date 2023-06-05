BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating two runaway juveniles.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teenagers were last known to be in the Wharton area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies say Isaiah Merritt, 16, is described as standing 5’11 and weighing approximately 165 lbs., and Lara Carr, 13, is described as standing 5’1″ and weighing approximately 110 lbs.

Anyone with any information on the teenagers is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 304-369-9913.