BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people were arrested and arraigned in Boone County, West Virginia for abuse and neglect of an incapacitated adult on Tuesday, March 21.

According to West Virginia State Police, a month-long investigation led to filing criminal charges against the three suspects.

Marilynn Johnson, 73 of Madison, WV, Pamela Johnson, 56 of Madison, WV and Daniel Johnson, 39 of Madison, WV, were charged with Abuse and Neglect of an Incapacitated Person Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Troopers say these charges carry up to fifteen years in prison and a $5,000 fine. This is an active and ongoing investigation.