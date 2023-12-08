Editor’s Note: According to Boone County 911 officials, Gregory Hager does not work for Boone County 911 and is a systems administrator for the Boone County Commission. This article has been updated to reflect that correction.

MADISON, WV (WOWK) — A man who serves as a volunteer firefighter and works for Boone County as a systems administrator for the Boone County Commission is facing a charge in connection to child pornography, West Virginia State Police say.

Sgt. Kevin Harper says that troopers executed a search warrant at Gregory Hager’s home Thursday and found explicit photographs of a juvenile.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At this time he is facing one charge related to the possession of child pornography.

Hager is 38 years old and from Madison.

He was arraigned in Boone County Magistrate Court Friday morning.