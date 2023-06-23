VIDEO: Previous Coverage

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Commission will hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss a replacement for a Boone County prosecutor who resigned amid wrongdoing allegations, the county Prosecuting Attorney’s Office administrator told 13 News.

Donna E. Taylor submitted her letter of resignation on May 31, effective June 4. The Boone County Commission accepted Taylor’s resignation and an interim Prosecuting Attorney will need to be appointed within 30 days or less. On March 28, The Boone County Commission voted unanimously to remove Taylor.

Taylor was facing disciplinary board charges and impeachment after court documents said she hired her boyfriend as an assistant prosecutor, among other instances of alleged misconduct. You can read those here.

The administrator at the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told 13 News they have interviewed four candidates.