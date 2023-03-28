BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Boone County Commission voted unanimously to remove Boone County Prosecutor Donna E. Taylor.

In a scheduled meeting Tuesday, the commission passed a motion to craft a resolution to remove Taylor as prosecutor at the next commission meeting.

Taylor is facing disciplinary board charges after court documents say she hired her boyfriend as an assistant prosecutor, among other instances of alleged misconduct.

A Statement of Charges outlined multiple instances of alleged misconduct that are being investigated by the Lawyer Disciplinary Board of West Virginia. In the document, Taylor is accused of hiring her boyfriend to the $80,000-per-year assistant prosecutor job, failing to prepare at least 98 orders from abuse and neglect and juvenile cases, failing to file 83 releases of judgment after payments were made in full, filing insufficient indictments, and being overall unprepared for trial.

Ms. Taylor now has until April 8, 2023, to file a verified written response. Failure to do so will be deemed an admission to the allegations outlined in the Statement of Charges.