BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Boone County family who lost everything when their home went up in flames during the holiday season may still be able to celebrate them because of the generosity of the community.

On Wednesday, the McCarty’s home — a house in the Bob White community that had been in the family for more than two decades — was destroyed in a fire. Almost everything was destroyed and three pets died.

“It went up in flames so fast,” Miranda McCarty said. “I honestly am so thankful, like, if we should have been asleep, I don’t know if we would have had the outcome that we had.”

Just days out from Christmas, the family had planned to have Nick McCarty’s mother visit, but those plans were ruined, leaving their plans in limbo.

“She’s got cancer; she’s fighting it,” Nick said. “She’s just tired and sick and just wants to live the rest of her life with no sickness at all.”

But kind neighbors and community members stepped in to buy gifts, clothes and other necessities. On top of that, Kevin McCarty — Nick’s brother — created a GoFundMe to help the family.

Right now, he says support is still needed.

“The biggest thing they need now is prayers because God moves in mysterious ways, but financial help definitely to get back on their feet,” Kevin said.

You can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here. As of 4:30 Friday afternoon, the fundraiser has reached more than $5,000, just less than 92% of the way to the goal.