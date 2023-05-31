VIDEO: Previous Coverage

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Boone County prosecutor facing disciplinary board charges and impeachment submitted her letter of resignation Wednesday, effective June 4, according to Boone County Administrator Pam White.

An emergency commission meeting on Donna E. Taylor’s resignation is scheduled for Wednesday. A hearing on her impeachment was scheduled for June 6.

Taylor was facing disciplinary board charges and impeachment after court documents said she hired her boyfriend as an assistant prosecutor, among other instances of alleged misconduct.

A Statement of Charges outlined multiple instances of alleged misconduct that was being investigated by the Lawyer Disciplinary Board of West Virginia. In the document, Taylor is accused of hiring her boyfriend to the $80,000-per-year assistant prosecutor job, failing to prepare at least 98 orders from abuse and neglect and juvenile cases, failing to file 83 releases of judgment after payments were made in full, filing insufficient indictments, and being overall unprepared for trial.

“The Respondent hereby denies all other allegations not enumerated and respectfully requests this Court dismiss this Petition,” Taylor said in an answer to the Statement of Charges.

On March 28, The Boone County Commission voted unanimously to remove Taylor.