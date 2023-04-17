BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Boone County prosecutor who is facing disciplinary board charges denies allegations of wrongdoing.

Taylor is facing disciplinary board charges after court documents say she hired her boyfriend as an assistant prosecutor, among other instances of alleged misconduct.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A Statement of Charges outlined multiple instances of alleged misconduct that are being investigated by the Lawyer Disciplinary Board of West Virginia. In the document, Taylor is accused of hiring her boyfriend to the $80,000-per-year assistant prosecutor job, failing to prepare at least 98 orders from abuse and neglect and juvenile cases, failing to file 83 releases of judgment after payments were made in full, filing insufficient indictments, and being overall unprepared for trial.

“The Respondent hereby denies all other allegations not enumerated and respectfully requests this Court dismiss this Petition,” Taylor said in an answer to the Statement of Charges.

On March 28, The Boone County Commission voted unanimously to remove Taylor.

A prehearing to discuss the allegations against Taylor will be on July 6 at 10 a.m. and a hearing will take place on July 25, 26 and 27 at 9 a.m.