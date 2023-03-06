BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Boone County man is in custody after holding a victim against their will, threatening them with a knife and sexually assaulting them, according to a criminal complaint.

46-year-old Antoine Johnson, of Danville, was arrested on Friday.

Johnson’s criminal complaint says first responders were dispatched to the Danville area because of reports of a person holding someone against their will and threatening to kill everyone.

When law enforcement arrived, it says they saw the victim in the residence with visible neck and facial injuries.

The victim told law enforcement that they were there to pick up items that belong to them. The criminal complaint says Johnson then refused to let them leave, threatened them with a knife and grabbed them by the throat.

The complaint says Johnson also stabbed a bed multiple times with the knife while threatening the victim.

After this, the criminal complaint says Johnson sexually assaulted the victim.

Johnson is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $100,000 multiple 10% and surety bond.