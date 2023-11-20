BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – With Thanksgiving only a few days away now, communities are coming together to make sure people will have a nice meal.

At Boone Memorial Health on Monday, Nov. 20, folks did their part by hosting the third annual Community Drive-Thru Holiday Dinner. Free meals were hot and ready to eat for those who drove through the line.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Dietary team at Boone Memorial Health prepared the meals with turkey and all the fixin’s you could wish for!

“The first year we did this, we did about 1,700 hot, ready-to-go meals. Last year was about 2,500. This year we planned for 3,000 and made some extra. That was a good thing because we did over 3,500 meals, and we had to call in some reinforcements from Chick-fil-A to bring down some meals as we were going out a little early. So just trying to do whatever we can to make sure as many folks as possible have a warm meal,” said Ray Harrell, Chief External Affairs Officer for Boone Memorial Health.

The event was held at Scott High School in Madison, and it wasn’t just a drive through. For those who might not have a vehicle, grab-and-go meals were also available for walk-ups.