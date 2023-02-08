BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Boone Memorial Health hosted a Go Red event on Wednesday in celebration of American Heart Month.

The event featured West Virginia’s first National Youth Ambassador for the American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge, Hillary Gore. Gore is a 16-year-old student at Mingo County High School.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Gore shared her story of suffering a stroke at birth and her mission of spreading the importance of heart health.

“I do this more and more people are realizing it is serious and it needs to be taken seriously,” Gore said. “Awareness is really important because it can happen to anybody; it’s not just old people.”

Attendees wore red for group photos that were taken with Gore immediately following the event.