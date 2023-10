MADISON, WV (WOWK) — A structure fire at a building that once housed a grocery store, has a portion of Route 85 closed in Boone County.

That’s according to dispatchers in Boone County who tell 13 News that it’s happening in the area across the street from Boone Memorial Hospital.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire was reported at a little before 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Medics along with the Madison and Danville Fire Departents are on the scene.

13 News has a crew headed to the scene.