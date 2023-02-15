BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Division of Forestry was notified of a brush fire on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. in the West Madison area of Boone County, West Virginia.

According to Boone County dispatch, the fire started at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday night in a remote hill area. They say there are no injuries reported, and no county fire departments will be involved as long as the fire doesn’t come closer down the hill.

Authorities say the closest landmark is Scott High School, but there is no known threat to the school at this time.

Crews are working to contain and take down the flames.