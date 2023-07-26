BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a missing man.

According to the sheriff’s Office, Joshua E. Bias, 41, was reported missing from the Foster area. He was last known to be in Chapmanville, West Virginia, around 4 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, deputies say.

The BCSO says Bias is described as standing approximately 6’3″ and weighing roughly 180lbs. with hazel eyes and brown hair. Deputies say he drives a red, four-door 2021 Toyota Tacoma with the WV license plate “46Z932.”

Anyone with any information on Bias’ whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or 304-369-9913.