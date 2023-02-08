BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An employee at a Boone County Tudor’s Biscuit World is in custody after threatening to shoot up the restaurant.

According to a criminal complaint, dispatchers were told that an employee, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Hill, of Danville, was threatening to shoot up the open restaurant after a manager brought her into their office to talk about an incident where she allegedly cussed at a customer she thought was stealing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It says Hill left Tudor’s and started going towards Lick Creek. A law enforcement official stopped Hill and asked if she had a gun.

Hill said she had the gun in her work apron and that she always carries it, according to a criminal complaint.

Hill was arrested and charged with terrorist threats. She is being held in the South Western Regional Jail on a $50,000 property/surety bond.