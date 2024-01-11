MADISON, WV (WOWK) — Multiple volunteer fire departments are responding to a residential fire in Madison Thursday afternoon.

According to Boone County 911, the fire is located on 3rd Street in Madison. Responders from the Madison, Danville and Van Volunteer Fire Departments are on the scene, battling the fire.

A 94-year-old woman and her dog were home at the time of the fire and were able to get out with help from the Madison police chief.

