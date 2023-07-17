BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Friends and community members are coming together to support a junior firefighter and his family after he was severely injured in an ATV accident last week in Boone County.

Almost a week later, he said Sonny Lycans is still in the hospital recovering from the incident, but riding ATVs was something he and his friends had done together for years.

“It was just something I never expected to happen, neither of us did really,” said Jesse Runion, the 16-year-old’s friend.

That’s why it came as a shock when friends and family members got a call on Wednesday, June 12, that no one wants to receive.

“I was shocked really because I didn’t expect anything like that to happen to anybody close to me,” said John Bell, a friend.

The accident happened near the intersection of Joe’s Creek Road and Left Fork Road around 8:30 p.m. Runion said they were on their way to grab something to eat when tragedy struck.

He said Lycans’ ATV lost it’s back tire and went into a ditch, sending him flying over the handlebars, landing face first into the concrete.

“He was unresponsive, lying on the ground,” Runion said. “I flipped him over. He was face down, and I was hollering at him and he wouldn’t say anything back. So, I automatically called 911.”

It was a heart-dropping call as Lycans’ fellow firefighters responded to the scene. They said he’d been working towards becoming a part of the Racine Volunteer Firefighter Department for weeks.

Friends are now trying to raise as much money as they can to help support the family in their time of need. Last week, a local community fundraiser raised over $2,000, and a GoFundMe page set up has raised over $750.

After seeing what happened to their friend, Runion and others are now stressing ATV safety.

“I wish everybody would wear a helmet especially when you’re riding on the hard roads you need to wear a helmet,” said Runion. “I just want to say that I love him and that whenever he gets up and healed I’m going to fix his four wheeler.”

Bell also shared a message for his friend, “I told him to pull through buddy that you got this and that I love him.”