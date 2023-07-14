BOONE COUNTY (WOWK) – A junior firefighter is in the hospital after an ATV in Boone County.

According to the Racine Volunteer Fire Department in Boone County, West Virginia, firefighters were dispatched to an ATV crash around 8:38 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The crash happened in the Left Fork Road area, according to the RVFD.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

First responders say when they arrived on scene, they learned the injured 16-year-old was a junior firefighter who has been working toward being part of the RVFD.

“A Jr. that has spent the last few weeks showing/earning the right to be in the department. He has done great at the department so far,” The RVFD said in a Facebook post. “He is hurt bad and needs prayers now.”

The RVFD says the teen is not being identified at this time and there is no update on his condition. There is no word on what caused the ATV crash.