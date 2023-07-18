BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of fatally stabbing another man appeared in court in Boone County this morning.

According to court records, James Pugh III, 60, waived his preliminary hearing in court Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Pugh is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of Lodis Lafferty in the Camp Creek Road area of Boone County on July 9, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Boone County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene where they say they found Lafferty, and attempted to perform CPR. They say Lafferty was later pronounced dead.

According to the court, Pugh is currently being held in South Central Regional Jail without bond and is due back in court this September.