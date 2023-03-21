BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man who shot and killed another man on New Year’s Eve in 2021 in Boone County was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

Kevin Dickens, 54, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and not guilty on three counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm.

On Friday, Dickens took the stand in his own defense during his trial.

Dickens was accused of fatally shooting 41-year-old Jeremy Peters, of Whitesville, on Dec. 31, 2021.

The West Virginia State Police said the shooting happened after an argument between the two turned physical.