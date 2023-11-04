BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people are still recovering after a hit-and-run that happened two weeks ago in Boone County.

Amber Bragg, one of the victims, remains hospitalized at CAMC General after suffering from a brain bleed, among other injuries. Her family and friends said the road to recovery has been difficult, but they’re taking it day by day.

“I’m pretty sure she’s not going to be the Amber she used to be, you know, there’s some damage, but thank god that my baby is still with me,” said Lora Smith, Bragg’s mother.

The hit-and-run happened on Friday, Oct. 20, along Pond Fork Road near Madison. Smith said Bragg and her great-grandmother were hit by a car while waiting for her son’s school bus.

“The kid’s grandmother had said that the car just came around the curve and came into the yard and hit them and the lady never slowed down she never stopped,” said Andrea Gray, Bragg’s friend. “It was scary. Nobody knew if she [Bragg] was going to make it. We didn’t know anything. They just told us that she was nonresponsive and had a brain bleed.”

The great-grandmother is at home recovering from a broken ankle and bruised rib; however, the family doesn’t know when Bragg will be released from the hospital or if she’ll ever fully recover.

Friends and family continue to wonder why.

“I just want to know why,” Smith said. “Why would you run off the road and hit two people and not stop? How could you not have known you hit my baby?”

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Cora Huffman, 49, was charged with “leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury.” Court records said Huffman pleaded guilty and had to pay about $200 in fines and court costs which is less than the maximum sentencing.

The sheriff’s office said, “Investigators looked at all aspects of the case and weren’t able to find any evidence to prove any criminal intent or that she knew for sure she struck someone.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Meanwhile, the family said they’re still hurting, and don’t know what comes next for them. For anyone who would like to help, a GoFundMe has been started to assist with medical expenses.