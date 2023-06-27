VIDEO: Boone County Commission to hold meeting to discuss prosecutor’s replacement

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A prosecutor with 18 years of experience will take over as Boone County Prosecutor amid allegations of wrongdoing by his predecessor.

Daniel Holstein will take over for Donna E. Taylor, who is accused of wrongdoing, including hiring her boyfriend as an assistant prosecutor, not being prepared for cases and more. You can read the allegations by clicking here.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Taylor submitted her letter of resignation on May 31, effective June 4. The Boone County Commission accepted Taylor’s resignation and an interim Prosecuting Attorney will need to be appointed within 30 days or less. On March 28, The Boone County Commission voted unanimously to remove Taylor.

Brett Kuhn, Boone County Commission President, said Holstein has worked in Kanawha and Boone counties and served as an assistant prosecutor for Boone County.

“He’s been a prosecutor for 18 years, and, I think, it’s his management skills that he brings to the table as well,” Kuhn said. “Mr. Holstein also was a past assistant prosecutor in Boone County as well.”