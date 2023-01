BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Madison, West Virginia, residents can finally travel on a new bridge they have been waiting to access.

Madison Volunteer Fire Department says the new bridge near Old River Road opened on Saturday. The traffic lights at Benjamin Price Bridge will be removed soon, according to Madison VFD.

Officials ask drivers to be cautious in the area as people get used to traffic patterns.