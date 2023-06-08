DANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A fire broke out at the Smoot Avenue Gino’s and Tudor’s Thursday morning, according to the Danville Volunteer Fire Department (VFD).

A spokesperson said the call came in around midnight.

An incident report said the fire was behind the fryers. They were able to get to it by removing the exterior brick façade from the building.

Around 1,500 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire.

A spokesperson said no injuries are being reported.

Crews from Danville, Madison, Spruce River and Morrisvale responded.