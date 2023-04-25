UPDATE: (4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023): According to Terry Harless, interim treasurer for Boone County Schools, the glitch causing employees’ paychecks to be delayed has been resolved.

Harless tells WOWK 13 News employees paychecks should now be depositing into their accounts.

Boone County Superintendent Matthew Riggs says the glitch was on Boone County Schools’ end of the transfer, and they are working to make sure the glitch does not happen again.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – School employees in Boone County are concerned after they didn’t receive their latest paychecks.

Nearly 600 employees’ direct deposit checks did not appear in their accounts as scheduled today, April 25, 2023. School officials say the employees who receive manual paper checks were not impacted.

Boone County School Board officials say they are aware of the issue and are currently working with their bank to correct the problem. Terry Harless, interim treasurer for Boone County Schools says a glitch in the bank transfer is what caused the delay in staff receiving their pay, and they have been working all day to resolve it.

Harless says the school board is hoping to have the problem corrected by the end of today.

According to Harless, this glitch has happened a couple of times before over the past decade.