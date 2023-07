BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man’s body was found in the Prenter area of Boone County Wednesday night.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, a young man on an ATV discovered a deceased man at around 9 p.m. near Spiral Lane at the mouth of the hollow.

Sheriff Chad Barker said that the cause of death appeared to be an overdose and that no foul play was suspected.

The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for autopsy.