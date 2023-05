UPDATE (9:20 a.m. on Friday, May 5): Crews on the scene tell 13 News that no one was home at the time of the fire, so nobody was injured.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire in which a person could be trapped.

Boone County dispatchers confirmed a fully-involved trailer fire on the 1100 block of Short Creek Rd. in the Racine area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The call came in around 8:30 a.m.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.