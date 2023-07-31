UPDATE: (11 A.M. July 31, 2023) – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in stable condition after being shot Sunday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the scene of Jackson Avenue in Madison between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, regarding a shooting. Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen.

The victim was flown to a Charleston area hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to the BCSO.

Deputies and West Virginia State troopers say one man was detained for questioning a short time later. However, no arrests have been made at this time. The BCSO, WVSP and Madison Police Department are all investigating.

The sheriff’s office says they will present the case to the prosecutor’s office for further “review and direction.

