UPDATE (10:50 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023): Authorities are releasing more information after a man was shot in Boone County on Sunday.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call regarding a shooting in the Bias Branch area of Jeffrey. A criminal complaint from Boone County Magistrate Court says deputies stated that once they reached the scene, they found a man lying on his back near the roadway. They said he was “in pain” and in “serious condition.

The complaint states the victim was conscious at the time deputies arrived on scene and allegedly told deputies he and the suspect, identified as David Cales, 30, of Jeffrey, had been in an altercation in the front yard. According to the complaint, the victim stated that the altercation escalated and the suspect allegedly got a gun and shot him in the lower abdominal area.

The sheriff’s office says Cales was arrested and charged with malicious wounding in connection to the shooting. According to the complaint deputies say they found Cales at another residence where they also located a handgun “inside an oven mitt on top of a chest freezer in the kitchen.” They also say the gun had a “shell casing malfunction” called a stove pipe, which causes a shell casing to not be properly ejected from the gun’s port.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, deputies say.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Sunday evening.

Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says the incident happened in the Jeffrey area. They are not releasing any more details at this time.

