BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A potential threat to public health is showing up in one family’s back yard in Boone County. The family tells WOWK 13 News that what was once just a flooding issue now has them incredibly concerned.

Property owners Kelly Profitt and Randy Kinder say their back yard always holds water, but recently they began to suspect that sewage could be mixed in with that water.

“The issue we’re dealing with – excessive water that’s getting put on our property not only from drainage, but from sewage,” said Kinder.

In a video they recorded in August, you can see the amount of water that gathers around their home along Arvle Lane in Boone County. While they say that isn’t new, they’ve noticed more recently that the water didn’t look or smell right. And they say they found some concerning results in a water test.

“The sewage was coming from here, and we’re not sure where back there,” said Profitt.

“We’ve had the water tested, it’s come back with E. coli at a very high range,” said Kinder.

A document from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources states that a little more than 24,000 E. coli coliforms per milliliters was found in the samples provided. For context, the maximum contaminant level for the total number of E. coli coliforms per 100 milliliters in drinking water is zero, per EPA standards.

According to the CDC, certain kinds of E. coli can cause mild to severe stomach issues.

Profitt and Kinder say they were alarmed when they got those results.

“I mean, I grow vegetables back here, and I run around barefooted all the time. I don’t know,” said Profitt.

It’s unclear if this has affected the area’s drinking water supply, but on Tuesday afternoon, Boone County Sanitarian Jerry Bias said they’ve conducted multiple “dye tests” in the area that all came back clear. He did say there is still one residence that has not been tested yet, and there could be some issues there.

Bias estimates that test will be completed before the end of the year, but Profitt and Kinder say no mater how many tests it takes, they just want to make sure everyone is safe as soon as possible.

“All I want is for this to be resolved. I’m not looking for anything else, just to have a dry place to live,” Kinder said.

WOWK 13 News has reached out to Bias again requesting copies of the water quality tests, but we have not heard back at this time.